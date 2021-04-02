CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CIX opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. CompX International has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of CompX International worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

