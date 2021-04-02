Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $200.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

