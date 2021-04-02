Constellation (DAG) Price Tops $0.0814 on Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0814 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $103.07 million and $2.04 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00051084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,350.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.00650213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028207 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

