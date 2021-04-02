Contrasting China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) & WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance and WisdomTree Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments -5.21% 12.32% 4.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for China Finance and WisdomTree Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree Investments 2 4 2 0 2.00

WisdomTree Investments has a consensus target price of $4.79, suggesting a potential downside of 25.69%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than China Finance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Finance and WisdomTree Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments $268.40 million 3.60 -$10.43 million $0.22 29.32

China Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WisdomTree Investments.

Volatility and Risk

China Finance has a beta of 5, meaning that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats China Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Finance

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

