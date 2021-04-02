Contrasting Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Brightcove -7.61% -0.21% -0.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Renren and Brightcove, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Brightcove 0 0 4 0 3.00

Brightcove has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Renren.

Risk and Volatility

Renren has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renren and Brightcove’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $349.78 million 0.59 -$51.09 million N/A N/A Brightcove $184.46 million 4.63 -$21.90 million ($0.17) -125.24

Brightcove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renren.

Summary

Renren beats Brightcove on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles of Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, and Porsche brands at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a Software as a Solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms. In addition, it provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; Player, a cloud-based service to create and manage video player experiences; and Ooyala, an online video platform. Further, the company offers Brightcove Beacon, an app that enables companies to deliver and launch over the top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; and Brightcove Campaign, an app that enables marketers to create video-driven marketing campaigns. Additionally, it provides account management, professional, support, and training services. The company serves media, sports, and entertainment companies, broadcasters, publishers, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral and channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

