Contrasting United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) & WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get United Bancshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Bancshares and WSFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A WSFS Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

WSFS Financial has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.22%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Bancshares and WSFS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $52.87 million 1.58 $10.66 million N/A N/A WSFS Financial $709.20 million 3.37 $148.81 million $3.74 13.47

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 24.16% 15.85% 1.70% WSFS Financial 13.83% 4.91% 0.72%

Dividends

United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. WSFS Financial pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and WSFS Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of United Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of WSFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats United Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. The company operates seventeen banking centers and two loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 118 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 55 in Pennsylvania, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.