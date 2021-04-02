CorionX (CORX) Price Down 0.8% This Week

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One CorionX token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a total market cap of $980,137.83 and approximately $99,628.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00054042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 927% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00672846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028300 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,396,970 tokens. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx.

Buying and Selling CorionX

