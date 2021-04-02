CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $104.65, but opened at $102.00. CorVel shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Specifically, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $204,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,316,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Diane Blaha sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $833,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,034 shares of company stock worth $10,846,128. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

