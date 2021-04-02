Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.95

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.95 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 64.17 ($0.84). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 57.70 ($0.75), with a volume of 906,286 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £163.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

