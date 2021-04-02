CPChain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $783,864.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One CPChain token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CPChain has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $783,864.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.01 or 0.00406108 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005563 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.85 or 0.05026864 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CPChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.