Craig Hallum Boosts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $85.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.93.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

