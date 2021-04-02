Credit Suisse AG Buys 14,047 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of PGT Innovations worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,016 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $5,627,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $25.68 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

