Credit Suisse AG Buys 24,678 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 463.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 191.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Spire by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Spire by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Spire by 640.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

NYSE SR opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $81.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

