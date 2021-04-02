Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,383,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,503,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,356 shares of company stock worth $3,208,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

