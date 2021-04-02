Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after buying an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,714,000 after buying an additional 46,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 200,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 53,494 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $132.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.