Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Mercury General worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

MCY stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $65.98.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.27 million. Research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.31%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

