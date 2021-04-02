Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,611 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,294,000 after acquiring an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 248,706 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 326,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,336,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

