Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Affimed alerts:

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $687.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.