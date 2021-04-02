Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 550,201 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,914,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,188,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

