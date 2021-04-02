Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

