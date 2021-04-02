Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director David G. Smith Sells 14,808 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director David G. Smith sold 14,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$17,029.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,603.70.

Shares of CR opened at C$1.12 on Friday. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$42.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.37.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

