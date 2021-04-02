Critical Analysis: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) vs. Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Vapotherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 68.83 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -148.49 Vapotherm $48.10 million 12.60 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -8.57

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -61.07% -32.23% -26.42% Vapotherm -47.80% -51.59% -29.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inspire Medical Systems and Vapotherm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73 Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $168.55, suggesting a potential downside of 18.92%. Vapotherm has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.06%. Given Vapotherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.5, meaning that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Vapotherm on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; tracheostomy adaptors; and ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

