Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

COIHY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

COIHY stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.84.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

