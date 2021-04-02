CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,778,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 563.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 338,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,725,000 after buying an additional 287,563 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,138,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,551,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,467 shares of company stock worth $185,598,249 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $187.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

