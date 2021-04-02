Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 150% Higher Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 150% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001494 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $14,750.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

