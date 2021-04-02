Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Cut by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $257.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $127.61 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.81.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

