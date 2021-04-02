Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CRIS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of Curis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

