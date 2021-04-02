CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $951.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $34.43 million and $951.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00049137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.54 or 0.00263785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002930 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00013041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021687 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,158,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,158,549 tokens. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

