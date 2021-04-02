CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,872,000 after purchasing an additional 552,219 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $367.07 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.03 and a 52-week high of $380.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.98 and a 200-day moving average of $337.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

