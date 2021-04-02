CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $468,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.32. The stock has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.48 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

