CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255,336 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 226,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 84,488 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 420,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $321.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

