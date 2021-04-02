D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $98.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. D.R. Horton traded as high as $91.09 and last traded at $91.02, with a volume of 137470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.12.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after buying an additional 142,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after acquiring an additional 748,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

