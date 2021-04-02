DA Davidson Comments on Granite Construction Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $41.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,759,000 after purchasing an additional 196,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $14,610,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

