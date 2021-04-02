DA Davidson Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.36.

TCBI opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $93.26.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.