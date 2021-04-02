DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alerus Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alerus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 56.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth about $713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

