DA Davidson Weighs in on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of HBCP opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $321.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

