Daniel J. Booth Sells 25,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:OHI opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

