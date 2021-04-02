DAOstack Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and $186,234.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,545.89 or 0.99757401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00097045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001293 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

DAOstack Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

