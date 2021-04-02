Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.06.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $712,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 758,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,401,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

