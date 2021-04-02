Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $156.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $144.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $149.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,921,571. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.