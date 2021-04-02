DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $311.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380,131 shares during the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

