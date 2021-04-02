Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $630,713.18 and approximately $33,718.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00067906 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003289 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,144,361 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency.

Datamine Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.