Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

