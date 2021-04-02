David Elder Sells 14,200 Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer David Elder sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$213,994.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,573,308.

CVE:SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Sylogist Ltd. has a one year low of C$8.07 and a one year high of C$16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.44. The stock has a market cap of C$366.17 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYZ shares. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Sylogist from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cormark upped their price target on Sylogist from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

