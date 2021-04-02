Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stake Lessened by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,970 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.93. 860,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,954. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $800,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,938.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,596,163 shares of company stock worth $170,702,234. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

