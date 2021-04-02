Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Cap Hits $15.10 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $15.10 million and $562,003.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 53.1% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00065773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00293612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.00743700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 409,882,436 coins and its circulating supply is 45,335,684 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.