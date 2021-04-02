Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CBRL. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.27.

CBRL stock opened at $170.47 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.57 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 312,707 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $40,590,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

