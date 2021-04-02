Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €171.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.50 ($180.59).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €143.25 ($168.53) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.07. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €115.25 ($135.59) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €136.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €138.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47.

Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

