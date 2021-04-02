Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.30 ($8.59).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €10.97 ($12.90) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

