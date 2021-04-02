Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.24

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.24 and traded as high as $55.05. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $54.88, with a volume of 55,172 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DPSGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.